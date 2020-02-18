Watch The Trailer For “Emperor,” Inspired By A Legendary Outlaw Slave Descended From African Kings! [VIDEO]

New Movie Tells Story Of Outlaw Slave Who Helped Raid Harper’s Ferry

Happy Black History Month! For those of you who are history buffs, there is a new film on the horizon that is based on one of the legendary figures from American History. Watch the trailer for ‘Emperor’ below:

Emperor is inspired by the legend of Shields “Emperor” Green, a descendant of African kings turned outlaw slave in the pre-Civil War South. Seeking freedom for his family, Emperor fights his way north, joining the daring raid on Harper’s Ferry and helping alter the course of American history.

Produced by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Reginald Hudlin (The Black Godfather, Django Unchained), Emperor stars Dayo Okeniyi(Terminator Genisys, “Shades of Blue”), Naturi Naughton (“Power”), Kat Graham (“The Vampire Diaries”), Mykelti Williamson (Fences), Oscar nominee James Cromwell(Babe, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), and Oscar nominee Bruce Dern (Nebraska, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood).

Emperor is directed by Mark Amin (The Good Kill, Frida) from a script by Amin and Pat Charles (Black Lightning, “Sons of Anarchy). Produced by Hudlin, Cami Winikoff and Amin.

Briarcliff Entertainment will release Emperorin theatres in the US on March 27, 2020.

