Lil' Zane Reflects On Success...And He Was Allegedly SABOTAGED By His Label
#FindingBET: Lil’ Zane Reflects On Success…And How He Was Allegedly SABOTAGED By His Label
- By Bossip Staff
Lil’ Zane Appears On ‘Finding BET’
Remember him?!
Rapper Lil’ Zane had his career on lock in the early 2000s. The Atlanta raised artist scored his first record deal at the age of 10 years old. From then on, Lil ‘Zane’s career was in the hands of an industry that he believed made bad business decisions that ultimately sabotaged his career. On BET’s #FindingBET series, he reflects on rap stardom and how he bounced back.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.