Talk To Me Nice: UK’s National Health Service Announces Policy To Refuse Service To Racist, Sexist, Homophobic Patients

UK’s NSA Announces Policy To Deny Healthcare To Racists, Sexists, And Homophobes

Fix your bigoted f***ing face before you attempt to get medical treatment in the United Kingdom.

A new report in DailyWire states that the UK’s National Health Service has announced a new policy that will allow them to refuse service to any potential patients who are racist, sexist, or homophobic.

Essentially, quit hatin’ or die. Your call.

Right now, the NHS can refuse to treat anyone who are “aggressive” or “violent” out of concern for the well-being of health care workers, but the new rules, set to take effect in April of 2020, expand who the NHS can turn away — though it’s not entirely clear how the NHS would know a possible patient was “racist,” sexist,” or “homophobic,” or whether there are procedures in place to separate the truly mentally ill from the merely problematic. Sky News reports that much of the decision may be made by front-line hospital workers: “these protections will extend to any harassment, bullying or discrimination, including homophobic, sexist or racist remarks.”

While this policy on its face seems 1000% reasonable, it may get a bit sticky when dealing with mentally ill patients who may lash out or say things that they don’t really mean during an emergency situation. Not to mention that someone has to be in charge of whether or not a patient is abusive.

What do you think of this policy? Is this something we should institute here in America?