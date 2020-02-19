Protect Above The Neck: Royce The 5’9″ Urges Black Folks To Seek Therapy And Rebuke Harmful Stigmas [Video]

Royce Da 5’9″ Promotes Therapy And Mental Healthcare For The Black Community

Royce da 5’9″‘s new album The Allegory is set to drop in just 48 hours this Friday, February 21.

He recently spoke to the folks at TMZ about something more important, however. Royce is adamant that mental health has to become a priority in the Black community and all the stigmas and the negative narrative surround therapy need to die.

This goes double for artists in the music business who could be struggling with newfound wealth, overwhelming fame, and the type of pressure that leads to serious depression.

Pay attention.