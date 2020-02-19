Pure Comedy: Tyler The Creator Trolls Former UK Prime Minister For Banning Him After Winning A BRIT Award

Tyler The Creator Wins Best International Male At The BRIT Awards

After being forced to cancel his UK tour dates almost five years ago, Tyler The Creator was named the Best International Male at the 2020 BRIT Awards this week. During his acceptance speech, the Odd Future founder let everyone know his memory is long by reminding the world about former UK prime minister Theresa May and how she treated him.

“I want to give a special shout-out to someone who I hold dear to my heart, who made it where I couldn’t come to this country five years ago,” he said during his speech. “I know she’s at home pissed off. Thank you Theresa May.”

Back in 2015, Tyler was banned by May–who was home secretary at the time–for the offensive lyrics in his music. “Coming to the UK is a privilege, and we expect those who come here to respect our shared values,” the Home Office said at the time.

Tyler’s manager, Christian Clancy, alleged that a letter from the Home Office said that the rapper’s music “encourages violence and intolerance of homosexuality,” and “fosters hatred with views that seek to provoke others to terrorist acts.”

Now, Tyler is here to prove that everyone who once doubted him will continue to eat their words. Check out his acceptance speech down below: