Hi Hater: Ball State Professor Suspended For Calling Cops On Black Student Who Refused To Change Seats

Ball State Professor Suspended For Calling Police On Black Student Over Seat

This “professor” is absolute chickens#!t.

According to a report in MyHighPlains, a Ball State University instructor has been suspended after he called the cops on a Black student was refused to play a game of musical chairs.

Shaheen Borna was mid-lecture when he told 21-year-old senior Sultan Benson to change his seat. Benson, who was following lecture notes on his charging laptop said “hell naw”.

Several witnesses state that campus police were summoned and told Benson he had to either change seats or leave the class. Why the f**k did this Borna clown need cops to rectify a non-violent conversation with a student is beyond us.

Borna has been a Ball State employee since the 1980’s and has his colleagues begging people not to trash him.

Trash belongs in the trash can.