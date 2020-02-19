Police Offer $2,000 Reward For Info In Shooting At Kandi’s Old Lady Gang Restaurant

A reward is up for grabs in connection with the shooting at Kandi Burruss’ Atlanta restaurant. East Point police are offering $2,000 on a man who opened fire and injured three people on Valentine’s Day. The AJC reports that police also released a photo of the suspect.

“We are actively looking for a suspect but do not have any further information at this time,” East Point police Capt. Allyn Glover said.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta and East Point Police Investigators are offering up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect in the Old Lady Gang 2 shooting. https://t.co/cV5wt6kjoy — Neighbor News Online (@NeighborNews) February 18, 2020

The three shooting victims, whose names have not been released, all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The AJC adds that anyone with information should contact East Point police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

As previously reported Kandi released a statement on the shooting and encouraged someone to come forward to police.