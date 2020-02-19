BOSSIPSounds: Neisha Neshae Reflects On Hard Times & VHS Memories For “Things Change” [Video]

Neisha Neshae – Things Change (Lyric Video)

Singer-song writer Neisha Neshae has new music for fans, right in time to share a positive word! ‘Things Change’ reflects on hard times like Neisha having to raise herself after losing her mom and her dad disappearing. Overall, Neisha still has hope. Previously, 20-year-old Neisha discussed life as a foster child with ‘The Breakfast Club’.

For the lyric video, the Michigan reppin’ singer shares some real camcorder clips from her childhood.

Hit play to peep it.

She’s young, talented, and has a dope message. We are fans, Neisha!