So Sad: Former Rugby Player Kills Wife, Three Kids Then Himself In Murder-Suicide

Ex-Rugby Player Sets Family On Fire And Commits Suicide

Australian Rugby player Rowan Baxter was found dead in his car early Wednesday morning along with his wife, two young daughters and his son after an apparent murder-suicide. According to reports, police officials believe that Baxter doused the car with gasoline and set it on fire.

TMZ :

Witnesses say they saw Baxter’s wife trying to escape the car while yelling, “He’s poured petrol on me.” Police say Rowan’s wife had been driving the car and he was sitting in the front passenger seat. Emergency responders raced to the scene — and Baxter’s wife was transported to a nearby hospital, but she ultimately succumbed to her injuries. Emergency responders also reportedly tried to revive Rowan, but he was declared dead.

Baxter reportedly got out of the burning vehicle, but died at the scene from a self-inflicted stab wound, authorities said. The42-year old athlete and his wife separated last year and were reportedly going through a heated custody battle at the time of their death. The bodies of his children, ages 6, 4 and 3, were also discovered inside the vehicle.

SMH. Too sad.