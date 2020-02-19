‘Til Theft Do Us Part: Newlywed Cops Pause Their Date Night At Chicken Spot To Stop Armed Robber [Video]

Cop Couple In Louisville Interrupt Date Night Dinner To Stop Armed Robber

An off-duty husband and wife cop couple were enjoying some quality time together at Raising Cane’s in suburban Louisville, Kentucky when an enterprising young man fancied himself an armed robber and attempted to procure funds from the restaurant’s register according to the NYDailyNews.

When the bride and groom of six months peeped what was going on they sprang into action like some kind of action flick with guns drawn and authoritarian copspeak.

The whole thing was captured on security camera and now are bringing it to you on Al Gore’s internet. Press play to check it out.

Wrong place, wrong time for a 211 to be in progress.