Lark Voorhies Discusses Life With Psycho Schizoaffective Disorder & Managing ‘Voices In Her Head’

Dr. Oz And Lark Voorhies Discuss Her Mental Health Struggles

Lark Voorhies has been quietly working with a professional on her mental health over the past two years, and now the “Saved By The Bell” actress is ready to let folks in on what life’s been like for her, day-to-day, with Psycho Schizoaffective Disorder.

The 45-year-old initially had a conversation about appearing on The Dr. Oz show two years ago, but professionals on the show sensed that she might need professional assistance from a psychotherapist before clarifying any rumors about her mental health publicly. There had been speculation about Lark being allegedly ‘bipolar’ circulating. I

In this interview, Lark clarifies her disorder and reveals she’s been undergoing treatment consistently since 2018 and it’s been a tremendous help. She does still, however, finds managing the voices in her head a challenge.

“Yeah. Then when you have that, it’s like ‘Well, I have this one. So you come up with another one for yourself because I got this for myself’ and it just goes on and on and on”.

Hit play on the two clips below to see it.