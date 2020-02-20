You Can’t Be F***ing Serious: FIT Offers Up Weak-A$$ “Apology” For Dressing Models In Racist KKKouture

FIT Apologizes For Putting Models In Racist Monkey Costume For Fashion Show

That is the question we want to ask an and everybody at the Fashion Institute of Technology who thought dressing up models in monkey-lookin’, blackface-ish outfits was a good idea.

According to NYPost, FIT offered a backhanded mea culpa on Tuesday for using OBVIOUS racist imagery by putting giant black monkey ears, oversized red lips, and bushy eyebrows on their catwalkers.

FIT president Dr. Joyce F. Brown defended the intent of the concept, saying it was not supposed to be about race, but that the school “failed … to recognize a creative statement that could have negative consequences.” “Currently it does not appear that the original intent of the design, the use of accessories or the creative direction of the show was to make a statement about race; however, it is now glaringly obvious that has been the outcome,” said Brown in a lengthy statement. “For that, we apologize — to those who participated in the show, to students, and to anybody who has been offended by what they saw.”

African-American model Amy Lefevre refused to participate in the f***ery.

“I stood there almost ready to break down, telling the staff that I felt incredibly uncomfortable with having to wear these pieces and that they were clearly racist,” Lefevre, 25, said at the time. “I was told that it was fine to feel uncomfortable for only 45 seconds.”

Here are a few more names you can blame and publicly shame for this s#!t show.

Jonathan Kyle Farmer, a FIT professor and chair of the new MFA Fashion Design, and produced by Richard Thornn, creative director of British fashion production company NAMES LDN

