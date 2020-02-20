‘Your Wife Is Not A Priority’ Judge Hatchett’s Son Sues Cedars-Sinai After Wife Dies During Childbirth

Judge Hatchett’s Son Charles Johnson Sues Cedars-Sinai After Wife Dies During Childbirth

A grieving widower is taking action against a hospital that failed to provide adequate care to his wife after a scheduled cesarean section. As previously reported Charles Johnson, the son of Judge Hatchett, has called out Cedars Sinai after his wife Kira Johnson passed away three years ago under their care.

The grieving father of two is still rightfully upset and grieving his wife who came into the hospital totally healthy and never left. Moreover, he’s upset that nurses completely ignored him when he told them that something was wrong with Kira after giving birth. Kira began shivering uncontrollably and was sensitive to touch. Charles also saw blood in her catheter.

“I can see the Foley catheter coming from Kira’s bedside turn pink with blood,” he recalls to CNN. He said doctors told them now 3-year-old Langston’s birth would be a routine cesarean section. “I just held her by her hand and said, ‘Please look, my wife isn’t doing well.’ This woman looked me directly in my eye and said, ‘Sir, your wife is not a priority right now.’ It wasn’t until 12.30 a.m. the next morning that they finally took the decision to take Kira back to surgery,” Johnson said.

After finally taking Kira back for treatment after TEN HOURS, doctors found three liters of blood in Kira’s stomach and her heart stopped immediately. Less than 12 hours after giving birth to her second child, Kira Johnson was dead from a hemorrhage.

Johnson is suing the hospital for the loss of his wife.

Cedars-Sinai told CNN in a statement that they could not respond directly because of privacy laws but added;

“Cedars-Sinai thoroughly investigates any situation where there are concerns about a patient’s medical care.”

The grieving dad formed the nonprofit 4Kira4Moms dedicated to honoring Kira’s life and to prevent other families from experiencing unnecessary birth-related deaths.

Judge Hatchett herself was very close to her daughter-in-law and has been actively speaking out on her tragic passing.

“They researched, they were in Los Angeles, they knew that Cedar Sinai was a world-class hospital and after she died, they said ‘Oh, had we gotten her back to the operating room she would be perfectly fine. Oh if we had…’ Well why the hell didn’t they? It was not that she was sick, it’s not that she had a preexisting condition, that she had a heart problem or she had a blood clot, none of that was Kira’s case.”

In 2018 a total of 658 women in the United States died while pregnant or within 42 days of the end of pregnancy, according to new data published in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Vital Statistics Reports.

We’re thinking about this family and hope they get the justice they so deserve for Kira.