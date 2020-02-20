SMH: Former Cleveland Browns Player Greg Robinson Allegedly Caught With 157 Pounds Of Marijuana

Former NFL Player Allegedly Caught With 157 Pounds Of Marijuana

Greg Robinson, a former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman, was arrested by border control agents on Monday for alleged possession of marijuana.

According to reports from TMZ, Robinson was allegedly found with 157 pounds of marijuana in duffle bags in the cargo area of a vehicle while at the U.S.-Mexico border at the Sierra Blanca checkpoint, which is southwest of El Paso, Texas. Robinson along with Jaquan Bray–the alleged driver of the vehicle–face charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Both now face up to 20 years in prison.

Bray is 26-year-old ex-NFL player. He was a teammate of Robinson’s at Auburn and also played three years as a kick returner for the Indianapolis Colts.

According to the criminal complaint, Robinson offered to pay a third person in the car to claim possession of the marijuana. The three of them had driven from Los Angeles by the border checkpoint on their way to Louisiana.

Unfortunately for Robinson, a former No. 2 overall pick, he hasn’t quite lived up to expectations over his six seasons in the NFL. After initially being drafted by the Rams when they were still in St. Louis, he quickly became regarded as a bust. Since then, he’s bounced around the NFL over the past few seasons, spending a year with the Detroit Lions before joining the Browns in 2018.

Though the team brought Robinson back for 2019, The Browns reportedly had no interest in bringing him back in 2020, and communicated that to Robinson’s agent before the marijuana arrest.