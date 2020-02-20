“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: Is Andrea Done With Lamar For Good? [VIDEO]

What Has Lamar Been Doing When He’s Away From Andrea?

Y’all already know that “Love After Lockup” and the “Life After Lockup” are our favorite guilty pleasure reality show. Well, we are just a day away from this week’s episode of “Life After Lockup” and it’s definitely can’t miss TV. Check out an exclusive clip below:

Talk about a cliffhanger. What the hell has Lamar been hiding from Andrea? Do you think he’s been cheating? Hiding money? Stealing? Got a second family tucked away? What could it be? Guess we’ll have to tune in and find out.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Lacey risks it all with a sexy secret rendezvous. Sarah’s revelation stuns Michael. Andrea makes a startling discovery and explodes on Lamar. Clint loses it when Tracie goes missing. Cheryl and Josh reach a breaking point.

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP: LIFE AFTER LOCKUP – “RISKY BUSINESS” – Airs Friday, February 21st at 9/8C on WeTV