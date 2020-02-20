Florida Crazies: Woman Tried To Kill Her Boss Twice In One Day To Hide Money Stealing Scheme

Woman Arrested After Trying To Kill Her Boss Twice In One Day

A woman in Florida was charged last month with stabbing her work supervisor after trying to hit her with a car just an hour before. Police say it was all to avoid being caught in what they believe was a scheme to steal money from her employer.

According to reports from Gainsville.com, Gainesville police obtained a search warrant for the phone of 39-year-old Linda Renae Williams, who had searched for the address of her supervisor, Elizabeth Schulz-Seelbach, in Google Maps the morning of January 17.

Williams was an accountant at the law firm Scruggs, Carmichael & Wershow, and had been confronted the day before about irregularities in the firm’s finances. According to the police report, she’d left in such a distraught state that coworkers thought she might have quit–though she ended up returning later in the day.

The next morning, Williams drove 17 miles toward Schulz-Seelbach’s home at around 6:30 a.m., where she drove head on at the supervisor’s car. The supervisor swerved to avoid hitting her, saying she watched in her rear-view mirror as the vehicle turned around after the incident to travel in the same direction.

Later on, police obtained a search warrant for Williams’ vehicle, a white Ford Escape, where they found the Schulz-Seelbach’s home address handwritten on the back of a bank deposit slip. They also found several bank statements from the law firm and a check issued by her employer to a former, now-deceased firm client.

Both women arrived at the law firm less than an hour later. When Schulz-Seelbach arrived, Williams was waiting for her at the law firm’s rear door. She asked to speak with her supervisor and led her to a private office, which is where she stabbed her in the neck with a 5-inch knife.

Other employees eventually intervened and pushed Williams away from her. Schulz-Seelbach was seriously wounded and treated at UF Health Shands Hospital, according to the complaint.

Multiple employees at the law firm told police that Williams had financial troubles over the past six months and was borrowing money from her peers. One coworker who texted with Williams the day she was confronted about the financial irregularities at the firm recounted her texts that described her life as being “over,” and wondering whether she might flee to Mexico.

As of now, Williams remains in the Alachua County Jail on two counts of attempted homicide. Her bail is set at $1 million.