Stormzy Performance Medley From 'Heavy Is The Head' At BRITs 2020

It’s A Madness: Stormzy Puts On Legendary Performance At The BRITs 2020 Alongside Burna Boy And The Mandem [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
The BRIT Awards 2020 - Show

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Stormzy Delivers Rousing Performance Medley From ‘Heavy Is The Head’ At BRITs 2020

Obviously, those of us living stateside didn’t see the 2020 BRIT Awards show but thanks to Al Gore’s internet we know exactly what happened.

Stormzy happened.

The UK’s number one rapper (and winner of Best Male Solo Artist) took the stage to deliver an EPIC performance of songs from his new album Heavy Is The Head.

If you’re still sleeping, this should wake yo a$$ up!

Oi! Insanity, bruv!

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: Elsewhere In The World, For Your Viewing Pleasure, Live Performance

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.