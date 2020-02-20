Stormzy Performance Medley From 'Heavy Is The Head' At BRITs 2020
It’s A Madness: Stormzy Puts On Legendary Performance At The BRITs 2020 Alongside Burna Boy And The Mandem [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Obviously, those of us living stateside didn’t see the 2020 BRIT Awards show but thanks to Al Gore’s internet we know exactly what happened.
Stormzy happened.
The UK’s number one rapper (and winner of Best Male Solo Artist) took the stage to deliver an EPIC performance of songs from his new album Heavy Is The Head.
If you’re still sleeping, this should wake yo a$$ up!
Oi! Insanity, bruv!
