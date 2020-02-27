BossipLooks: This Jade Roller is a Steal for Just $13

Jade rollers are the kind of beauty tools that seem too gimmicky to be true. After all, how can a chunk of stone promise firmer, more youthful skin? But did you know that jade rollers existed way before they popped up on your Instagram feed? Originating from ancient China, they have long been used by estheticians to de-puff and deliver muscle relaxation to the face.

You can see what the hype is all about by picking up your own jade roller for only $12.99. Featuring high-quality and long-lasting design, this jade roller works to reduce dark circles under the eyes and eliminate puffiness, all while stimulating collagen production on your skin.

With regular use, you can expect less prominent appearance of fine lines, an improvement in blood circulation, and tightening of the pores. It also aids in improving skin tone, rejuvenating the skin, and relieving signs of stress and fatigue caused by aging, work, and school. Plus, it can even help in boosting the effectiveness of your favorite skincare products.

Normally retailing for $22, this jade roller is now on sale for $12.99 — a savings of 40 percent off.

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.