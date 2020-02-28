BossipLooks: See Why This Gold Collagen Face Mask Will Transform Your Skin

Sheet masks are undoubtedly the latest beauty craze to shake up the beauty world. The Korean beauty staple is now considered a must-have product, thanks to its seemingly magical ability to brighten, hydrate, and rejuvenate the skin. But not all masks are made equal. Some are for fighting acne, while some, like this gold collagen mask, work to leave the skin feeling smooth and firm. And now, you can get a 3-pack for only $24.

You’ve probably already seen this gold mask all over your Instagram feed. The crowd-favorite is specifically formulated to rehydrate dry and damaged skin, as well as improve its texture to leave you with a smooth and firm complexion. It also helps in reversing signs of aging and heal overexposure to sunlight. After a particularly stressful day outside, just slap it on your skin to feel instantly refreshed.

With this irresistible deal, you’ll get three gold masks for the price of one, so don’t miss out. The 3-pack usually retails for $100, but you can get it on sale now for $24.

