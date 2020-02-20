Iman Shumpert, Magic Johnson & Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith Go Beyond The Court With McDonald’s [Photos]

In “Yay Sports!” news…

Magic Johnson, Iman Shumpert & Kenny “The Jet” Smith Go ‘Beyond The Court’ With McDonald’s At All-Star Weekend

All-Star Weekend was packed with star power and several athletes went “beyond the court” with McDonald’s. This past weekend, McDonald’s offered fans, students and athletes an empowering and educational experience during its “Beyond the Court” themed weekend. This weekend’s events are an extension of that Black & Positively Golden campaign, an initiative that shines a brilliant light on Black excellence through the areas of empowerment, education, and entrepreneurship.

The power-packed weekend kicked off with a surprise for the Chicago State Cougar’s women’s basketball team. Professional basketball star and entrepreneur Iman Shumpert stopped by during their pre-game workout for an intimate and empowering talk on lessons and skills learned from basketball that transpire to off the court.

Also, Shumpert revealed McDonald’s additional surprises; an all-access pass to McDonald’s “Beyond the Court” panel which took place the following day. McDonald’s also made a $20,000 donation to the university’s athletics department.

The following day, McDonald’s continued its commitment to empowering the community by offering a free Black & Positively Golden “Beyond the Court” panel featuring a Master Talk from special guest Magic Johnson moderated by former basketball player and sports commentator Kenny “The Jet” Smith.” The panel included leading voices in sports culture, such as pro baller and entrepreneur Iman Shumpert and sports agent Lisa Joseph-Metelus. The exclusive event also was hosted by McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden ambassador Kenny Burns.

Later guests enjoyed Kenny’s All-Star Bash co-sponsored by McDonald’s. The invite-only official weekend welcome party brought together world-class athletes and entertainers to commemorate the commencement of one of basketball’s biggest weekends. Guests were served delicious Chicken McNuggets® and World-Famous Fries® as they partied the night away

