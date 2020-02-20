Duke Deuce "Crunk Ain't Dead" Remix featuring Lil Jon, Juicy J, Project Pat

Why This S#!t So Hard?!? Duke Deuce “Crunk Ain’t Dead” (Remix) Featuring Lil Jon, Juicy J, & Project Pat [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Duke Deuce "Memphis Massacre 2" Release

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Duke Deuce “Crunk Ain’t Dead” Remix featuring Lil Jon, Juicy J, Project Pat

Quality Control artist Duke Deuce is one of the new rap voices that you need to get in tune with ASAP. The Memphis native has sparked one viral craze after another with his vocal tone and infectious dances.

“Crunk Ain’t Dead” is one such craze and the remix to the club-wreckin’ track features crunk creator Lil’ Jon and tear-the-club up OGs Juicy J and Project Pat.

Press play and break something.

How many things did you break?

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: For Your Viewing Pleasure, Hate It or Love It?!?!, New Music

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.