Duke Deuce "Crunk Ain't Dead" Remix featuring Lil Jon, Juicy J, Project Pat
Why This S#!t So Hard?!? Duke Deuce “Crunk Ain’t Dead” (Remix) Featuring Lil Jon, Juicy J, & Project Pat [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Duke Deuce “Crunk Ain’t Dead” Remix featuring Lil Jon, Juicy J, Project Pat
Quality Control artist Duke Deuce is one of the new rap voices that you need to get in tune with ASAP. The Memphis native has sparked one viral craze after another with his vocal tone and infectious dances.
“Crunk Ain’t Dead” is one such craze and the remix to the club-wreckin’ track features crunk creator Lil’ Jon and tear-the-club up OGs Juicy J and Project Pat.
Press play and break something.
How many things did you break?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.