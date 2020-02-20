“Marriage Boot Camp” Exclusive: Bianca Wants To Know — Who Has Been Calling Chozus?![VIDEO]

Chozus Gets Caught Communicating With Another Woman

Have y’all been watching “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition?” There’s a whole lot going on this week. A new episode airs tonight and if Chozus isn’t careful, Bianca and the rest of the campers will be taking him to task for his inappropriate actions. Check out an exclusive clip below:

Do y’all remember the whole $200 uber issue?

Here’s what you can expect from the rest of the episode:

Chozus’ mystery call sends Bianca into a rage. Things get heated when Joseline confronts Bianca. A pool party sparks jealousy when Balistic reaches his breaking point & a major blow up erupts.

MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP: HIP HOP EDITION – “BAE WATCH” – Airs Thursday, February 20th at 10/9C on WeTV