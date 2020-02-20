Rumor Control: Lauren London Succinctly Shut Downs Rumors She’s Seeing Diddy ‘Stop F****g Playing With Me’

“Stop f****g playing with me and my name. Now let me get back to healing…”–-Lauren London

Lauren London Succinctly Shut Downs Rumors She’s Seeing Diddy

Leave this lady alone.

Lauren London knows you think she’s seeing Diddy and she’s NOT pleased. On Wednesday Diddy raised eyebrows when he posted and deleted pics on himself with Lauren from Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Pre-Grammy brunch last month captioned “#LostFiles …Lauren London.”

The post caused a firestorm of speculation on social media from folks who thought the grieving ex of Kim Porter was seeing Nipsey Hussle’s longtime love.

According to Luarne herself, however, that’s absolutely not true.

She first posted a pic of Nip captioned, “Still His! King Ermias! Never Forget!”

She followed up with a more direct message;

“I’m all love and peace but never forget….I’m a woman in grief and I don’t play about Nip, my family , my character and code.Bout to drink a green juice to start the day though 🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁”

Leave this woman alone.

Not only is she besties with Diddy’s ex Cassie, Diddy and Nipsey had a close friendship so surely no disrespect was intended.

What do YOU think about those Lauren London/Diddy rumors???