Not Having It: Ayesha Curry Claps Back At Instagram Troll Who Says She Looks Like A Farm Animal

Ayesha Curry Perfectly Claps Back At An Instagram Troll

While Steph Curry has been missing this year’s NBA season due to an injury, he’s been lucky enough to spend a lot more time with his wifey, Ayesha Curry.

Ayesha has commonly caused a stir on social media due to how openly opinionated she is, including instances like her comments on women who show off their body on social media, or when she spoke on wanting attention from other men besides her husband Steph–and we can’t forget when she said the NBA was rigged simply because her husband’s team lost. These situations have caused the trolls to migrate to her social media pages waiting for her to say something silly again just so they can flame her up in her comments.

This past weekend, Ayesha shared some photos of her and her husband while they were enjoying their tropical baecation in the sun as everyone else in the NBA was freezing in the Chicago winter for All-Star weekend.

Shortly after the pics went public, the trolls hopped in the comments, with one user writing

“Steph married to an actual real life farm animal.”

Mrs. Curry wasted no time, swiftly responding with an epic snapback;

“Yes a GOAT I know,” she wrote with a shrug emoji.

This is a pretty good comeback, especially for Ayesha, since she never gets too carried away on social media and likes to keep it classy. Shortly after, Gabrielle Union commented “[Love] yall,” and Olivia Munn called Ayesha a “BABE” showing support for their bullied friend.

Hopefully, knowing that she’s got some clap backs ready to go discourages the trolls from acting up in her comments, but we all know that probably won’t happen.