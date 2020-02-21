Paris Sashay Talks Buying New Sex Toys And New Shoes At The Same Time
Pure Comedy: Paris Sashay Explains Why Lesbians Have To Buy New Shoes When Purchasing A New…Strap [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Paris Sashay Talks Buying New Sex Toys And New Shoes At The Same Time
Lesbian comedian Paris Sashay is funny af. During her Comedy Central special she waxed poetic about her LGBTQ+ lifestyle, dating, and what it takes to make your partner happy.
At one point during her set Paris explains why newly purchased sex toys require newly purchased shoes.
Press play and have a laugh!
L M F A O.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.