Ryan Henry Says He's SINGLE Despite Rumors
Single Or Nah? Ryan Henry Responds To Rumors He’s Chopping Down Crystal Smith & Back With His Baby Mama
“Black Ink Crew Chicago” star Ryan Henry has folks wondering who he’s actually chopping down since the mid-season finale of his show suggested he was back together with his baby mama, Rachel.
In case you missed it, Ryan and Rachel took a family vacay together recently and seemed cozy. The footage was shared on TV after the two had a conversation about putting the past in the past for the sake of their “family”. So is Ryan back with Rachel? Or is he coupled up with Ne-Yo’s ex, Crystal Smith?
Ryan and Crystal were on IG looking cozy at a party during All-Star weekend in Chicago. The 9Mag boss actually clarifies his relationship status on a recent podcast for VH1 called VH100.
When Ryan was asked by VH100 host LaJune about THAT clip of him and Crystal Smith looking cozy at an All-Star Week after-party, he basically dodged the question.
“Uhhh, I don’t really know what you’re talking about!”
As far as him and Rachel being back together, Ryan clarifies that she’ll always be family.
“I don’t think that’s what it looks at all. Most people understand that we are family. We are family and do things like take family trips. Her family is my family and vice versa. We don’t have to be in a relationship to have our kids experience what family is on a trip.
Ryan adds that he didn’t have a Valentine this year. But, something tells us he isn’t exactly “lonely”.
I spent Valentine’s Day with the gym. I didn’t have a Valentine this year, maybe next year.
We don’t blame Ryan for not settling down when he has so many options. What are your thoughts on his love life?
