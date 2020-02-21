Reese Witherspoon Reaches Peak White Woman-ness In “Little Fires Everywhere” [VIDEO]

Whyyyyy is Reese Witherspoon such a master at playing neurotic, type A, white women? We loved her role in “Big Little Lies” and after seeing the latest trailer for “Little Fires Everywhere” we know that she is about to IRK our SOULS in the best way possible in the new HULU series. Check out the trailer below:

Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

The series is produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios. Liz Tigelaar (“​Life Unexpected​,” “​Casual”​ ) will serve as creator, showrunner and executive producer. The series is also executive produced by Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Lauren Levy Neustadter, Pilar Savone and Lynn Shelton. Author Celeste Ng serves as producer.

Starring: The cast includes Reese Witherspoon (Elena Richardson), Kerry Washington (Mia Warren), Rosemarie DeWitt (Linda McCullough), Joshua Jackson (Bill Richardson), Jade Pettyjohn (Lexie Richardson), Jordan Elsass (Trip Richardson), Gavin Lewis (Moody Richardson), Megan Stott (Izzy Richardson), and Lexi Underwood (Pearl Warren)

What are some of your favorite Reese Witherspoon roles? How about Kerry Washington? These two are gonna be sooooo goooood together! Don’t you think?

We’re really excited for this new series — which premieres on HULU March 18th.