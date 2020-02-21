F**k 12: Gwinnett County Cop Found Guilty Of Stomping The Head Of Handcuffed Black Man Near Atlanta

The only thing that would make us smile more than cops getting theirs is brothas and sistas not being brutalized by them in the first damn place.

After hours upon hours of deliberation, an Atlanta-area jury in Gwinnett County unanimously found ex-local officer Robert McDonald guilty of aggravated assault, battery and violating his oath of office according to 11Alive.

Back in 2017, McDonald was seen in the video above kicking Demetrius Hollins in the head while he was handcuffed while laying on his stomach. Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni is also captured striking Hollins in the face with his forearm and was initially charged with similar crimes as McDonald before copping a plea and testifying against him.

The state asked that McDonald be remanded to a jail cell until sentencing but the judge allowed him to go free until a date is set.

Hope an entire library of books falls on Robert McDonald’s head.