Ellen Shows Love To Jalaiah Harmon, Creator Of Viral Renegade Dance

Ellen Has A Dope Surprise For 14-Year-Old Renegade Dance Originator Jalaiah [VIDEO][VIDEO]

- By Bossip Staff
Ellen Degeneres and Jalaiah Harmon

Source: EllenTube / Ellentube

We love it that 14-year-old Jalaiah is finally getting her just due! The Georgia teen who created the viral “Renegade” dance made an appearance this week on “The Ellen Show” and performed her moves with Twitch. The best part came afterward when Ellen interviewed her and surprised her. Watch the video below:

Black Girl Magic in the flesh. We have to continue to support and uplift our youth who are doing positive things! Let’s continue to wish Jalaiah all the accolades she truly deserves.

Categories: Black Girl Magic

