For Discussion: Doja Cat Says Female Rappers Are Always Pitted Against Each Other — And She’s TIRED! [Video]

Doja Cat Upset At The Way Female Rappers Are Expected To Beef

ICYMI, rapper Doja Cat is tired of women in rap always being pitted against each other for entertainment purposes. Doja went on her Instagram Live to rant about the way female rapper beef online.

“You have Azealia Banks – Nicki Minaj, Azealia Banks – Cardi B. You have all these b****es who are doing what… more than what n***as do. And we’re all being just pit against each other… and it’s the dumbest, the most… I get it. “It’s fun and interesting. But it is interesting to a point. I’ve been trying to be the best that I can be and trying to rap the best that I can rap and doing the best that I can do, and all I can see is people getting pitted…”

Doja continues, clarifying that she loves everyone she named, she’s just tired of the foolishness.

“And I f***in, I love all these b****es. I love all these f***in b****es… And I’m tired of it. I’m tired of it. I’m tired of these b****es. I’m tired of everybody trying to pit everybody against each other. It’s so tiring…”

We hear her. It seems like the easiest way to be talked about is to beef these days.

Do YOU agree with what she’s saying?