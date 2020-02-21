ChewThrough: T-Pain & Trident Surprise Chicago Commuters With Special Pop-Up Show

T-Pain & Trident Gum Surprise Chicago Commuters With Special Pop-Up Show

- By Bossip Staff
T-Pain surprised Chicagoans during their afternoon commute with a special pop-up performance of hits and his new single “Get Up” outside one of the busiest train stations in the city.

The multi-platinum selling singer/songwriter partnered with Trident to encourage commuters to ‘chew through’ their daily commute that’s wayyy more exciting when there’s a free pop-up concert outside the train station.

For more info on Trident’s ‘Chew Through’ campaign, click here.

