FIFTY & FINEEE: Niecy Nash Posts Pre-Bday Thirst Trap With Dem Tiddays Tiddaying, Blows Up Twitter

We come before you today to testify about the God-level fineeeenessss of 49-year-old Niecy Nash who had dem tiddays tiddaying in a glorious pre-50TH BIRTHDAY thirst trap on Instagram that sent the whole entire internet into a tidday-drunk TIZZY.

Now, if you’ve been following us over the years, you know that we know Niecy BEEN Nash and weren’t shocked (AT ALL) to see her shut down social media with ONE video that we’ve already watched hundreds thousands of times on this beautiful tiddayful Friday.

Hol up Niecy Nash 50?? pic.twitter.com/rc3038DzIw — ☭ Lisbeth Salander Fan Account (@Saint_Stephan) February 21, 2020

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Niecy Nash’s pre-birthday thirst trap on the flip.