Brown Skin MAN… SAINt JHN Flosses Ellesse’s Finest Fabrics For SS20 Campaign

Brooklyn-native and “Brown Skin Girl” collaborator SAINt JHN is having his own melanin magic moment this week. Actually several of them! The writer, producer, artist, and performer also exercised his skills as a model in a second collaboration with popular heritage streetwear and athletic brand, Ellesse for their SS20 Collection. SAINt JHN previously worked with the popular Italian brand for their FW19 “For the Win” campaign alongside Game of Thrones star and musician Raleigh Ritchie, model and director Margaret Zhang, and models Kit Butler and Stella Lucia.

On the music side, SAINt JHN unleashed the new visual for his song “Wedding Day” from his album ‘Ghetto Lenny’s Love Songs,’ released last August. Check it out below:

Wedding Day’s scenic video was shot over the cliffs at Mahogany Bay in the picturesque island of Roatan off the coast of Honduras. We slowly pan closer to SAINt as he dances in the sunset. The video was shot by the same crew who filmed Quentin Tarantino’s classic Kill Bill.

Other hits from the album include Trap (featuring Lil. Baby), the smash hit Monica Lewinsky (featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie), ROSES, which is currently the number 1 song on UK’s trending.

SAINt JHN is also nominated alongside Beyonce at 2020s NCAAP Image Award for “Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration ” in recognition of their song “Brown Skin Girl ” from The Lion King: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. The awards air this Saturday, February 22nd on BET.

We’re definitely rooting for SAINt JHN (and Blue Ivy!) to take home a win at the NAACP Image Awards this weekend.

Check out more photos from his Ellesse campaign below: