It’s About Time: Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer Is Expected To Go To Trial In Early April
Eric Holder, Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer, is expected to begin his murder trial sometime in early April, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge said Wednesday.
According to reports from The NY Daily News, Judge Robert Perry said he hopes to get the estimated two-week trial “done” by April 14, even suggesting a start in late March if necessary.
“Mr. Holder, as you know, this is an important case and a serious case. These cases take time to get ready for trial. You have the right to a speedy trial,” Perry said. “Are you OK that we continue this case, and you come back on March 18 and we do our best to start your trial within 30 days. Are you OK with that?” Holder agreed.
Prosecutors say that Holder fatally shot Hussle in the head and torso outside of his Marathon Clothing Store in Los Angeles on March 31, 2019.
A grand jury ended up indicting Holder on May 9 on one count of murder, two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Grand jury transcripts unsealed in June revealed extensive witness testimony already given in the high-profile case. According to the transcripts obtained by The Daily News, witnesses said there was discussion of “snitching” and “paperwork” that led to the deadly shooting.
Deputy District Attorney John McKinney told the grand jury that those remarks surrounding snitching caused Holder to leave, before returning and firing multiple rounds into Nipsey Hussle. The prosecutor went on to say that Holder was firing with two different handguns, “trading between his right and his left hand.”
Eric Holder has pleaded not guilty in the case.
