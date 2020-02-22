Do Tell: Florida Man Convicted Of Killing Unarmed Black Man Attacked In Prison With Lock-In-Sock

Karma doesn’t care where it catches you, but you’re gonna get caught.

Enter 49-year-old Michael Drejka who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for the manslaughter of unarmed Black man Markeis McGlockton back in 2018. According to NBCNews, Drejka was attacked yesterday at the Lancaster Correctional Institution by some inmates who haven’t forgotten what he did.

Drejka was said to have been hit in the head with a lock-in-sock and needed several stitches to close his wound. He has been moved to protective custody and his lawyers say he is in fear of his life. To which we say “excellent” in a Mr. Burns voice.

For those who don’t remember, Drejka had angrily approached McGlockton’s girlfriend Britany Jacobs about being parked in a handicapped space outside a convenience store. When McGlockton intervened in the argument a physical fight began and moments after wrestling on the ground, Drejka pulled a gun and killed the unarmed man who was defending his lady.

The brothas in prison don’t take kindly to that type of behavior even though the justice system doesn’t seem to mind very often.

Hopefully, there are more prison attacks in Drejka’s future.