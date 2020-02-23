Fashion Nova Fury: Alexis Skyy Gets Into Spicy Twitter Kerfuffle With Lil Baby’s Baby Mama Jayda, Lashes & Wigs Fly Everywhere

Jayda & Alexis Sky going back & forth over… THIS nigga? hate to see it. pic.twitter.com/ZWIXyQ3cvx — 🥀 (@JadeTheTrade) February 22, 2020

OK, so it ALL started with Alexis Skyy acting like the mother of all club-hosting, rapper-hopping baddies who paved the wave for the spider-lashed, lavishly-wigged Fashion Nova elites like Ari Fletcher who immediately clapped back and kicked off the messiest Saturday in recent memory.

At that point, it was Ari vs. Alexis which soon turned into Alexis vs. Jayda (Ari’s homegirl and Lil Baby’s poppin’ baby mama) who WENT AT IT after Alexis peeped her “anna oop” comment under Ari’s clap backs.

Yep, things swerved left quick and swerved even more lefter when Alexis implied that she smashed Jayda’s baby daddy Lil Baby (who’s always caught up in messy rumors about industry baddies).

There were also jabs about kids, fumbled bags and other messy things–oh, and a guest appearance by Lil Baby who denied involvement with Alexis and Masika just because–that, naturally, sent Twitter spiraling into the messy abyss.

Jayda & Ari outside Alexis house lmfaooooooo “ WE AIN’T GONNA JUMP YOU “! pic.twitter.com/lLVDA96Dih — B R E O N🦋 (@_cashee_) February 22, 2020

Peep the messy Twitter hysteria over Alexis Skyy vs. Jayda Cheaves on the flip.