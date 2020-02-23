So Icy Girl Saweetie Shares Her “Natural Beat With Hella Makeup” Secrets With VOGUE [VIDEO]

If you thought Saweetie was bleaching her skin, you thought wrong. Saweetie addresses those rumors in a new VOGUE video where she reveals her skincare secrets and shows us the hella makeup that it takes to create her natural beat.

Saweetie is undoubtedly one of the flyest young artists in the game and now we can all get her look, which she dubs her “natural beat with hella makeup.” What did you think of her makeup and skincare tutorial? Did any of her product picks appeal to you? We actually use the Olaf Hendrikksen serum and Laura Mercier powder she mentioned, but now we might have to cop some of those good Tatcha products.