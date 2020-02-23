R.I.P. Legendary Model/Restaurateur B. Smith Dies

There’s sad news to report about a legendary model, restaurateur, and chef.

B. Smith has unfortunately passed away. The news comes from B. Smith’s official social media channels ran by her husband Dan Gasby and her daughter Dana Gasby.

The family members confirmed that B passed away at home from early-onset Alzheimer’s.

“It is with great sadness that my daughter Dana and I announce the passing of my wife, Barbara Elaine Smith. B. died peacefully Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10:50 pm, of Early-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease in our home in Long Island, New York. She was 70. Thank you to Dr. Sam Gandy, East End Hospice, and additional caregivers who helped us make B. comfortable in her final days. Thank you to all the friends and fans who supported B. and our family during her journey. Thank you to everyone for respecting our privacy during this agonizing time. Heaven is shining even brighter now that it is graced with B.’s dazzling and unforgettable smile.” -Dan Gasby

B is being remembered by fans and celebs who are using the hashtag #BSmithWithStyle.

We lost legendary fashion model, chef, restaurateur, lifestyle icon and magazine publisher, B Smith today. 70 years old, she and her husband, Dan Gasby were at the forefront of #alzheimers #research for people of color. Love to them and daughter, Dana. #bsmithwithstyle pic.twitter.com/pqFOpa9oxs — Al Roker (@alroker) February 23, 2020

💔 I am so very sad to hear about B. Smith — I L🤎VED her and wanted to be her. This stylish, graceful, BEAUTIFUL, groundbreaking business mogul will be forever missed😞😢🤧. #BSmithWithStyle #BSmith #Sunday #RIH pic.twitter.com/5UUuxeAYT6 — 📺key🅾️nTV💕💜 (@redjuly7) February 23, 2020

R.I.P. B. Smith.