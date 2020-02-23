SMH: Hilary Duff Goes In On ‘Creepy’ Photographer For Taking Pictures Of Her Children At The Park

Hilary Duff Blasts Photographer For Taking Photos Of Her Kids

Hilary Duff went into protective mom mode this week as she took it upon herself to confront a photographer that was taking photos of children–including her own–as they played football.

The 32-year-old Lizzie McGuire star recorded the exchange to post onto her Instagram page, captioning the footage by writing, “Paparazzi shooting KIDS Go ‘practice’ your photography on ADULTS! Creep! Laws need to change! This is stalking minors! Disgusting!”

In the video, we can see Duff approaching the photographer and asking if he knew anyone on the field. After the man responded that he didn’t, the former Disney star asked him to stop taking pictures of the children. His response? “It’s legal.”

Hilary went on to tell the photog that him taking pictures of her children makes her uncomfortable, which is when he offered to show her his ID. “I’m asking you human-to-human, as a mother,” she pleaded, “if you don’t know anyone here, would you please stop taking pictures of our children playing football.”

The behind the camera man insists that there’s nothing weird going on behind the camera, saying he was just “practicing his photography” and also Duff’s paranoia over the whole situation “unwarranted.”

That’s when the actress let the photographer know that she was going to post the footage to her 15 million followers on Instagram to “let people know how creepy it is that this is what you choose to do on a Saturday morning.” The footage ended with the man putting his hand over her cellphone camera lens and telling Duff she was the one making things creepy.