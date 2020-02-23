White Dave Brings Snow Day Shenanigans To The Beach In Vibe-y “Beach Tucked” Video

Richmond, California’s very own White Dave (who you probably didn’t know was Ryan Coogler’s little brother) returns with a vibe-y new video for “Beach Tucked” (directed by Stacking Memories) that takes an oxymoronic approach to the idea of a beach while encouraging you to keep your game in-line. Peep it below:

“Beach Tucked” serves as the first single off his forthcoming project “In Living Color” (releasing 2/28/20) that features Offset Jim, ALLBLACK, Katori Walker, J. Doe, and more.

You can stream the single (available now) and album on all platforms here.