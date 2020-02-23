Rihanna And More Winners In Black Excellence At The 51st NAACP Image Awards

Bangers: Rihanna, Angela Bassett, Jill Scott, Janelle Monáe And More Melaniny Magnificence At The NAACP Image Awards

- By Bossip Staff
Rihanna accepts the Presidential Award at The 51st NAACP Image Awards

Source: Robin L. Marshall/ Getty Images For BET / Getty

It’s no secret that Rihanna was the evening’s biggest attraction at the 51st NAACP Image Awards but she was in great company. Some of our favorite famous faces put on their finest finery, check out a few of our faves below:

Janelle Monáe at The 51st NAACP Image Awards

Source: Jen Lowery / SplashNews / Splash News

Janelle Monáe’s belly baring gown was definitely a good look.

Jill Scott at The 51st NAACP Image Awards

Source: Jen Lowery / SplashNews / Splash News

We also loved Jill Scott’s boho chic style.

Angela Bassett at The 51st NAACP Image Awards

Source: Jen Lowery / SplashNews / Splash News

Angela Bassett never disappoints.

Hit the flip for more along with the full list of winners.

