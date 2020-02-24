Butthurt Splits: Draya Michele Blasts Ex For Giving Homeboy Her Car, He Accuses Her Of Sleeping Around

Draya Michele and Orlando Scandrick were back beefin’ on the internet over the weekend. This time Draya started and Orlando tried to finish her with a low blow!

A few weeks back, Draya announced that she has split from Scandrick, her fiancee of four years. Details of why they split are unknown, but now Draya is hinting that Orlando might have taken back gifts, including a watch and car, that he gave Draya during the course of their relationship. Draya insinuated in a tweet that Orlando had giving the car she once drove to his homeboys.

“He got his homeboys driving my old car, I can’t wait to see who’s gonna be wearing my watch [clown face],” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Once Draya’s now-deleted tweet circulated the net, Orlando swiftly hit back:

“You out here fuccn everyone and now you jus saying anything I understand your mental confusion.”

Yikes! Quick question, though: Do you care who your ex is sleeping with if you’re DONE with them? Orlando cares, and he wasn’t done addressing Draya.

