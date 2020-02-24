Lori Vallow Faces Extradition Hearing After Arrest In Hawaii, Last Footage Of Missing Son Released

Things are falling apart fast for the woman who’s been called a “doomsday mom” in the case of her missing children. Lori Vallow is facing extradition back to Idaho where her two kids haven’t been seen since September.

The Idaho State Journal reports that on Friday afternoon, Lori Vallow who’s in Hawaii with her fifth husband Chad Daybell stood before a judge on the Hawaiian island of Kauai alongside her two attorneys and obligated to fight the extradition order against her.

Vallow’s lawyers argued that her $5 million should be reduced to $10,000 but Kauai Prosecuting Attorney Justin Kollar argued for the high bail. The Idaho State Journal noted that the prosecutor said that Vallow had already absconded from Idaho where the underlying crimes occurred and the judge agreed. The $5 million bail stands.

Her extradition hearing has been scheduled for March 2. As previously reported she’s charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children. She’s also charged with resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime and contempt of court.

In addition to the latest update about Lori, The East Idaho News has also revealed home surveillance footage showing the last time Lori’s missing 7-year-old son Joshua “JJ” Vallow was seen alive. In the September 17 footage, JJ plays outside in the front yard of his home. Just days later he and his 17-year-old sister, Tylee Ryan would disappear.



What. A. Mess.

What do YOU think about this Lori Vallow update???