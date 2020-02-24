Crying Wolf? Anansa Sims Shuts Down Matt Barnes’ Claim He’s Not “Allowed” To See Son

Exes Matt Barnes and the mother of his son, Anansa Sims, appear to be beefin’ over their son — or is it REALLY something else?

Matt took to Instagram to share a photo of his baby boy and used the post as a PSA to Anansa. He appears to be pleading with his model ex-GF to “allow” him to see the baby. Matt wrote,

Missing my Lil man.. Hopefully I’ll be allowed to see you soon

Anansa then addressed Matt’s claims that he’s been forbidden to see their baby. She say’s it’s a lie. She also revealed that she put a restraining order in place against the ex-baller for her own protection. Matt is, however, free to see their baby.

“My kids see their father. I’m praying the restraining order protects me and keeps me safe.”

Yikes! Does this all sound familiar to you? Matt had a similar issue years ago with ex-wife Gloria Govan. Now she’s seemingly in a better situation with Derek Fisher.

Hopefully, Matt and Anansa get it together…for the kid!