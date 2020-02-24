FIFTIDDAY FINE: Niecy Nash Serves Spectacular Slice Of 50th Birthday CAKE On The Gram, Sparks Creep Emoji Chaos

Our Godly bodied fave Niecy Nash was back at it AGAIN with the thirst trap shenanigans–this time, melting the gram with a spectacular 3-pack of tiddaylicious thirst traps in celebration of her 50TH BIRTHDAY that, naturally, sent the whole entire internet into yet another tidday-drunk TIZZY.

Boy y’all seen them Niecy Nash pictures ? pic.twitter.com/33atdQN8BX — Rod Bridgers (@rod_bridgers) February 23, 2020

Peep the funniest tweets & memes from NBA All-Star weekend 2020 on the flip.