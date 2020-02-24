Niecy Nash Serves Spectacular Slice Of 50th Birthday CAKE On The Gram
FIFTIDDAY FINE: Niecy Nash Serves Spectacular Slice Of 50th Birthday CAKE On The Gram, Sparks Creep Emoji Chaos
- By Bossip Staff
Our Godly bodied fave Niecy Nash was back at it AGAIN with the thirst trap shenanigans–this time, melting the gram with a spectacular 3-pack of tiddaylicious thirst traps in celebration of her 50TH BIRTHDAY that, naturally, sent the whole entire internet into yet another tidday-drunk TIZZY.
|T R A N S P A R E N T • S E E | Tipping my hat to all those who don’t run from the truth or hide their pain. To those who have had to begin again over and over… I see you. I love. I am you. We got this! Taking my 50th trip around the sun happier than I’ve ever been! #50andWinning 🎂
