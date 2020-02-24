Fenty2024: Rihanna’s Iconic Image Awards Speech Sends Twitter Into A Starry-Eyed TIZZY

Rihanna really went from braiding people’s hair for coins to being the most influential woman in the world. pic.twitter.com/1GG6nVZ6lo — Fenty Cop. (@FentyCop) February 23, 2020

Your fave’s FAVE Rihanna ascended to another level of legendary when she delivered a powerful speech while accepting the President’s Award at the 51st NAACP Image Awards that pretty much paved the way for her future Presidential campaign.

At some point between “Loud” and “ANTI,” Rih evolved into more than just a celebrity who used her global platform to effect change in ways that shifted the culture, inspired her literal army of stans and invigorated social media.

