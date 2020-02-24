Cops Kill People: Jamee Johnson’s Family Demands Independent Investigation Into His Shady Shooting Death

Jamee Johnson was a business major at Florida A&M University when the 22-year-old was killed by Josue Garriga during a traffic stop on December 14, 2019.

According to WTXL, Johnson’s family is demanding that an independent investigation into the incident the shooting. Police claim that Johnson began to resist arrest and they feared he was reaching for a gun inside his car, the Johnson family ain’t buyin’ it.

Lawmakers in the Florida Black Caucus ain’t using their ApplePay either.

“As a member of the Florida House and a state citizen I ask myself what I would do if Jamee was my relative,” said Representative Shevrin Jones. “I would probably be doing the same thing his family is doing here today.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office say there is no dashcam footage available and the officer’s body camera became “dislodged” while struggling with Johnson. Isn’t that f***ing convenient? Neither Jamee’s family nor the Black Caucus can trust the cops to properly investigate.

“We’re asking law enforcement in Duval County to work with FDLE so that there will be an independent investigation with regard to what happened in Jacksonville,” said Rep. Geraldine Thompson, D-Windermere. “The funds and there will be no question to partiality if you bring in an independent body.”

The family needs to know how this traffic stop went from a seatbelt violation to a murder. We’d like to know as well.