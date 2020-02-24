The Breakfast Club: Nia Long Talks Being A Black Woman Producer, Motherhood, ‘The Banker’,

Nia Long stopped by the world’s most dangerous morning show today to talk about a myriad of topics. One of which is the newly released film that she produced and acted in, The Banker, starring Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson.

Beyond that, Nia talks about her relationship with her parents and how it has affected the way she raises her sons. She also has some poignant critique for this generation of Black filmmakers.

Press play down bottom to check out what Nia had to say.

Thoughts?