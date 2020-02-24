KobeFarewell: Watch Kobe Bryant And Gianna Bryant’s Public Memorial Service At Staples Center In Los Angeles [Live Stream]

Today will be the day the public at-large says goodbye to Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, and the seven other souls who perished aboard the helicopter that crashed on January 26.

The sadness will be palpable as thousands gather at the Staples Center to pay their respects to #8, #24, and #2.

You can watch the entire program via the live stream below.

Rest in peace to Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli and Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, and Ara Zobayan.