WELP: Disgraced Movie Mogul Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty

What about Weinstein? Well, he’s guilty, that’s what.

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on 2 charges for his habitually heinous behavior. Weinstein was found guilty of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman and rape in the third degree involving another woman after a trial where six women testified in graphic detail that he attacked them.

A jury of seven men and five women took five days to reach their verdict against the man whose accusations of sexual misconduct sparked the #MeToo movement.

Still, he may have gotten off easy. CNN reports that a New York jury acquitted the disgraced movie mogul on the more serious charges of predatory sexual assault involving the two women, Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann.

In doing so, jurors also indicated that they did not find beyond a reasonable doubt that Weinstein had also raped another victim Annabella Sciorra.